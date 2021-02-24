FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,787 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

