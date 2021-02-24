FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after buying an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

