FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Leslie’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

