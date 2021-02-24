FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

