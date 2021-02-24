FY2021 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut by Oppenheimer

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

MNKD opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in MannKind by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.