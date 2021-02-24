FY2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

