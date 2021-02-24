FY2023 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

