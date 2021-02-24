Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 48,000 Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

JYAC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

In other Jiya Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,057 in the last three months.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

