Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

