Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,079 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Yatra Online worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YTRA shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

