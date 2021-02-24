Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $314,000 in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

