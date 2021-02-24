Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

