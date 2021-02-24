Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

NYSE:A opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

