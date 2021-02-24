Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $153.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.