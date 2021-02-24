Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 10,000 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,191,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 394,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

