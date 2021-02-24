Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 3,735 Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 224,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter worth $5,559,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLCT opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

