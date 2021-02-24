Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,187 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.