Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,696 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,989. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

