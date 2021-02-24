Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.3% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

WMT traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 363,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

