GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

GasLog has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 171,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,671. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.