GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

