Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 98,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 382,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

