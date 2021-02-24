GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.21

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $100.96, with a volume of 1390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,128.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

