Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Get Genasys alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.