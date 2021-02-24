Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Financial Review

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Castle Biosciences and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $73.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.83%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -5.30% -2.69% -2.05% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 31.78 $5.28 million ($0.81) -100.96 Genetron $45.68 million 49.52 -$95.47 million N/A N/A

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.