Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan Sells 1,650 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.