Geoffrey Crouse Sells 10,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.