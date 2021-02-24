Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s current price.

GBNXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Gibson Energy stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

