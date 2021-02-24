Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$27.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.70.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.