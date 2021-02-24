Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

