Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.