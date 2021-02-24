Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.