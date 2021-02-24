GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

