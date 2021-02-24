Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00368167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

