Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.10 million, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

