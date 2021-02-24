Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 2,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.