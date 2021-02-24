Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

