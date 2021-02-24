GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.79

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 4084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

