Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.14. Golden Share Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4,866 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

