Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sant R. William Van Sells 13,938 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

