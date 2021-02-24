Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Jaime Perez bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at C$187,087.12. Also, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$229,392.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($108,579.48).

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

