Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

