Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 22.4%

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) rose 22.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 220,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 241,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of C$60.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

