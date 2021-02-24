Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.