Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,484 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,413,000. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in bluebird bio by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in bluebird bio by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

BLUE stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

