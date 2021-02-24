Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.