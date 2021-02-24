Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.