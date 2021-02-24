Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of M/I Homes worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

