Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

VIAC opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

