Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Up 8.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 12,994,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,720,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

